Rosenberger OSI acquires ET Netzwerk- und Datentechnik GmbH

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

The acquisition, signed on 20 March 2024 and is retroactive to 1 October 2023, is a significant milestone for both companies. ET contributes long-standing experience and expertise in the planning, installation and maintainance of electrical and IT infrastructures.

ET will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rosenberger OSI under the leadership of Managing Director Alexander Rakoczy, who will remain in his current position.

The company provides one-stop IT infrastructure system solutions to customers across various sectors, from consulting and planning to implementation and ongoing operational support. ET leverages its extensive experience in electrifying data centers and installation of other business-critical power supply systems.

The acquisition of ET Netzwerk- und Datentechnik GmbH brings the total number of Rosenberger OSI employees to 800.