National Cybersecurity Alliance Announces 2024 Data Privacy Week

January 2024 by National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) and CybSafe

The National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA), announced the program Data Privacy Week campaign, which will take place from January 22nd to January 27th. Throughout the week, NCA will emphasize the critical significance of digital privacy for both consumers and businesses through a series of educational webinars featuring experts from various industries.

"Knowing how to safeguard your personal information has never been more important than it is today. Between social media, mobile apps, internet-connected devices and the rise of artificial intelligence vast amounts of personal data is being gathered constantly, putting individuals’ privacy at risk," said Lisa Plaggemier, Executive Director at NCA. "As innovation continues to outpace regulation, individuals and businesses alike need to make concerted efforts to educate themselves and take a proactive role in preserving the privacy of sensitive data. Through Data Privacy Week we hope to inspire better data stewardship and empower people to reclaim control of their digital footprints, balancing innovation with privacy.”

This year’s Data Privacy Week will center around one core theme – Take Control of Your Data:

Online presence generates a significant amount of data collected by websites, apps, and companies globally, including details about interests, purchases, and behaviors. This even includes information about a person’s physical well-being, like health data from apps. While you can’t control every bit of collected data, it’s crucial to assert your right to data privacy. Empower yourself by adopting repeatable behaviors to actively manage your data.

In addition to a collection of publicly available educational materials, NCA is hosting a series of events featuring privacy experts, policymakers, and engineers to promote the campaign’s core theme. These events aim to foster interactive discussions, share insights, and provide practical strategies for individuals and businesses to navigate the evolving landscape of data privacy effectively:

• Sharing is Caring... Or is it? - Today, January 22nd, from 2:30 - 3:30 PM (ET), Jennifer Mahoney, Manager of Data Governance, Privacy and Protection at Optiv and Lisa Plaggemier, Executive Director, National Cybersecurity Alliance will do a deep dive into the topic of data sharing permissions. They’ll discuss keeping data hygiene squeaky clean, best practices for businesses and how organizations and individuals can best protect their data, especially in situations where there aren’t clear government regulations.

• Give Data Brokers the Slip! - Tomorrow, January 23rd, from 3:00 - 3:30 PM (ET), Alan Smith, Manager, Community Leadership at Consumer Reports, and Don Marti, VP of Ecosystem Innovation at Raptive, will discuss strategies to "Give Data Brokers the Slip." They will delve into best practices for data protection and navigating the landscape of data brokers.

• Protect Our Kids’ Privacy! - On Wednesday, January 24th, from 1:00 - 1:30 PM (ET), Kalinda Raina, Vice President and Chief Privacy Officer at LinkedIn, and Lisa Plaggemier, Executive Director at the National Cybersecurity Alliance, will delve into the critical topic of children’s privacy. They will discuss effective strategies to "Protect Our Kids’ Privacy," offering valuable insights into safeguarding children’s online data and promoting a secure digital environment.

• Privacy on the AI Frontiers - On Thursday, January 25th, from 1:30 - 2:00 PM (ET), Laura Gardner Rogers, Senior Corporate Counsel for Privacy, Safety, and Regulatory Affairs at Microsoft, Arjun Bhatnagar, Co-founder and CEO at Cloaked and Lisa Plaggemier, Executive Director, National Cybersecurity Alliance, will explore the opportunities and challenges of privacy in the era of AI. They’ll discuss how AI models, fueled by data, boost productivity and learning, prompting inquiries about safeguarding data rights in a changing digital environment and addressing consumer needs.

• Privacy and the Law - The exploration of the intersection of privacy and the law is scheduled for Friday, January 26th, from 1:00 - 1:30 PM (ET). Moderated by John Elliott, Author at Pluralsight, this session will feature Brandon Pugh, Director of Cybersecurity and Emerging Threats at R Street Institute, and Divya Sridhar, Director of Privacy Initiatives at BBB National Programs, providing insights into key aspects of "Privacy and the Law" to keep attendees informed about legal perspectives on data privacy.

Data Privacy Week builds on the success of Data Privacy Day which began in the United States and Canada in January 2008 as an extension of Data Protection Day in Europe. Data Protection Day commemorates the January 28, 1981 signing of Convention 108, the first legally binding international treaty dealing with privacy and data protection