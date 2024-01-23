Gov UK urges business leaders to ‘toughen up’ cyber-attack protections – IEEE comments

January 2024 by Kevin Curran, IEEE senior member and professor of cybersecurity at Ulster university

Today, the UK government has launched a draft Code of Practice on cyber security governance that will help directors and senior leaders shore up their defences from cyber threats. Aimed at executive and non-executive directors and other senior leaders, the measures look to establish cyber security issues as a key focus for businesses, prioritising skills and awareness training. It has also invited businesses of all sizes from all sectors to share their opinions on the draft Code as part of a ‘call for views’ to help shape future cyber security policy in the UK. Kevin Curran, IEEE senior member and professor of cybersecurity at Ulster university, offers the following statement: