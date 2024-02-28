LRQA Nettitude partners with LogRhythm

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

LRQA Nettitude, a cybersecurity solutions provider, and LogRhythm, the company helping security teams stop breaches by turning disconnected data and signals into trustworthy insights, are offering managed support for LogRhythm’s cloud-native, security incident and event management (SIEM) platform, LogRhythm Axon.

LogRhythm Axon is a cloud-native software that offers seamless threat detection, investigation, and response and boasts automated source onboarding, powerful security analytics, simplified incident response, and intuitive analyst workflow.

The platform will be offered via LRQA Nettitude’s award-winning cybersecurity team as a managed service for the first time in the UK. This partnership will help reduce organisations’ exposure to overwhelming volumes of data, frustration with tooling, and alert fatigue; three of the biggest drivers of expensive and damaging staff churn in cybersecurity teams.

The partnership sees LRQA Nettitude utilise LogRhythm Axon’s powerful security analytics, intuitive workflows, and simplified incident response for contextual insight into cyber threats for the continued benefit of their global network of clients by helping security teams identify and prevent breaches.

LogRhythm Axon’s cloud-native architecture provides LRQA Nettitude with the agility and scalability necessary to handle vast amounts of data, offering real-time insights and alerts for swift response times. The platform serves as a single pane of glass, featuring an intuitive dashboard for streamlined management and reporting, with out-of-the-box support for a broad range of on-premises and cloud data sources. By leveraging LogRhythm Axon’s capabilities, LRQA Nettitude aims to protect clients, including those utilising Azure, Google Cloud, and AWS services.