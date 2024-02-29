Kiteworks and Climb Channel Solutions Strengthen Partnership

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Kiteworks, which delivers data privacy and compliance for sensitive content communications through its Private Content Network (PCN), and Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc., announced a further strengthening of their strategic partnership. The agreement will enable UK-based organisations to better meet increasingly stringent data security and compliance requirements.

This is particularly pertinent in the wake of the UK National Cyber Security Centre’s report that provides guidance for businesses to enhance resilience against major threats like phishing, ransomware, and password attacks.

Kiteworks’ Private Content Network enables public and private sector companies throughout the UK to strengthen their security posture by seamlessly sending, sharing, receiving, and storing sensitive content. The award-winning solution is particularly relevant to highly regulated industries and those with sensitive intellectual property, such as education, financial services, healthcare, legal, pharmaceuticals, and technology.