LiveAction’s Packet Capture and Forensics Now Available on Cisco UCS

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

Cisco UCS integrates computing, networking, and storage into a unified system, providing the essential foundation to drive your applications. Incorporating LiveAction’s packet capture and forensics capabilities, enables customers to obtain superior performance and reliability on UCS chassis as well as faster MTTR for network and security incidents.

LiveAction boasts four key technical differentiators that give UCS customers valuable packet data and incident response abilities.

1. Unprecedented storage density; providing 3PB of effective storage in 4 Rack Units, 17x denser than common competitors.

2. Enhanced SASE/SSE visibility for Cisco Catalyst SD-WAN combining both performance and security data.

3. Powerful bi-directional workflows with Splunk that provide both network observability and forensic deep dive.

4. New, out-of-the-box workflows between SNA (formerly Stealthwatch) and LiveWire for forensic investigation.