iOS Entitlements and eSIM Management are now universally available to all mobile network operators

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

eSIM management in combination with an entitlement server plays a major role in providing a seamless customer experience around services such as eSIM Quick Transfer, wearable set up, as well as dedicated iOS services like iMessage and iCloud. In the past, many mobile network operators did not have access to use entitlements, but that is about to change. At the GSMA eSIM Summit at MWC24 NetLync and Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) have announced that the AirOn360 Entitlement Service (AirOn360 ES) is now universally available to any mobile operator or full mobile virtual network operator (MVNO).

With the initial launch in 2022, G+D, through its partnership with NetLync, was the first to offer Entitlements-as-a-Service (EaaS) through its AirOn360 ES platform. And building on its success, AirOn360 ES will now be universally available and allows all network operators to benefit from entitlements on iOS. This is all achieved without the complexities of integrations and OEM partner agreements, making AirOn360 ES the world’s first entitlement solution to offer this flexibility. This significantly improves the competitive conditions for operators who can, for the first time, provide this seamless user experience to their subscribers.

In the iOS ecosystem alone, there are a wide variety of entitlement use cases, including phone number, iMessage and Facetime registration, roaming management, personal hotspot, VoLTE, VoWiFi, 5G or eSIM Quick Transfer for the fast transfer of an eSIM from an old to a new iPhone. The Entitlement Server (ES) plays a crucial role as it acts as a central backend unit that enables mobile network operators to orchestrate, activate and deactivate those services and functions on users’ devices. This allows all operators to provide the highest level of user experience to their subscribers and on the user side it allows for more flexibility, giving them greater freedom when choosing their mobile network provider.

G+D’s AirOn360 ES service is based on a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) concept which simplifies deployment. The platform enables all mobile operators, regardless of their size, to quickly implement, test and deploy the required entitlement use cases via a developer-centric and API-driven portal.

AirOn360 ES is now available to all MNOs and MVNOs worldwide.