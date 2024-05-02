Guardz Partners with SuperOps

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

In today’s ever-evolving digital landscape, SMBs face heightened risks from sophisticated cyber threats, often targeted due to perceived vulnerabilities. The consequences of a breach can be severe, ranging from financial loss to reputational damage, and even business termination. To counter these rising threats, many SMBs engage the assistance of MSPs to prioritize cybersecurity, adopt proactive measures, and ensure robust defense mechanisms.

By integrating Guardz’s AI-powered, unified cybersecurity platform, which is purpose-built for SMBs, with the powerful SuperOps PSA-RMM platform, MSPs will be empowered to protect their SMB customers with a seamless and streamlined experience of the two platforms together, eliminating the need to toggle between them. This reduces the time and effort needed for MSPs to support their customers’ growing cybersecurity needs. This integration, which includes information and alerts from the Guardz platform available directly within the SuperOps accounts, empowers MSP users to efficiently manage their clients’ cybersecurity posture within the familiar interface of their existing SuperOps environment, and simplifies customer support processes.

Leveraging the advanced capabilities of Guardz, SuperOps will provide MSPs with complimentary risk assessments for their existing and prospective SMB customers to reveal the precise level of risk these businesses face. This, in addition to the streamlined and integrated Guardz and SuperOps platforms, significantly augments the value proposition for the MSP community, empowering them to deliver superior customer service and offering a crucial resource for business development initiatives.