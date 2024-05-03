Trustwave Welcomes Keith Ibarguen as Senior Vice President of Engineering

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Trustwave announced the appointment of Keith Ibarguen as Senior Vice President of Engineering. In this role, Ibarguen will lead Trustwave’s engineering product development and SpiderLabs security research, leveraging his extensive experience in software, cybersecurity, and leadership to drive innovation and deliver impactful solutions for Trustwave’s global clients.

With over 25 years of experience, Ibarguen brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Trustwave. Prior to joining the company, he served as Chief Product Officer at Cofense, where he played a pivotal role in spearheading strategic planning, architecture, development, deployment, and security of the product suite. His tenure at Cofense further solidified his reputation as a visionary leader capable of navigating complex cybersecurity landscapes.

Before his time at Cofense, Ibarguen held the position of Chief Engineer at MITRE Corporation for over two decades. During his tenure, he led technical cybersecurity initiatives for various government agencies, demonstrating his commitment to advancing the field of cybersecurity and protecting critical infrastructures.

In addition to his professional endeavors, Ibarguen is actively engaged in industry and academic communities. He has served as a board member for the Association for Corporate Growth and chaired the Washington Technology Showcase committee, facilitating world-class technology and investment events on cybersecurity, healthcare, biomedical systems, and space. Ibarguen also sits on the Board of Advisors for academic programming at Tulane University’s Information Technology Program and is an active member of Okeanos, a venture capital investment firm involved in early-stage growth companies across multiple verticals. Furthermore, he serves as a delegate to The World Innovation Network, contributing his insights to global innovation efforts.