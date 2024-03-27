Goldilock Announces Channel-Only Sales Strategy and Appoints Steven Brodie as Head of Sales

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Goldilock, the British cybersecurity startup behind a unique physical network isolation solution, today announced a strategic shift to a channel-only sales model. The move will enable Goldilock to leverage the expertise and reach of channel partners to accelerate market penetration and more quickly deliver its unique and much-needed security solution to a broader customer base.

The current geopolitical climate and nature of constantly evolving cyber threats necessitate rapid adoption of advanced security solutions. Goldilock’s mission-critical solutions are applicable across numerous sectors, from IT to OT and IoT environments. This breadth creates challenges in terms of scaling the sales force and ensuring deep domain expertise in every vertical. A channel-based approach allows Goldilock to tap into the extensive networks and expertise of channel partners, ensuring customers receive the tailored support they need. The Goldilock solution compliments existing technologies like firewalls, routers, and switches, offering partners a multi-layered security approach that the industry hasn’t seen before.

To lead this new channel initiative, Goldilock has appointed Steven Brodie as its new Head of Sales and Channel. With a proven track record of building successful sales channels for industry giants like Cisco, HPE, Dell, and Juniper, Brodie brings over 25 years of IT leadership experience to Goldilock. Brodie’s deep understanding of the networking space, particularly within the critical infrastructure sector, will be instrumental in expanding Goldilocks’ channel partnerships, helping customers get the support they need and driving growth for the company.