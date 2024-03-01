Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Diary

February 2025

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

10 - 12 February - Denvers (USA)
Geo Week

Geo Week is the intersection of geospatial + the built world. The event brings together previous event brands AEC Next, SPAR 3D and the International Lidar Mapping Forum with 4 co-located user conferences into a single powerhouse event. Industries covered include Architecture, Engineering & Construction; Asset & Facility Management; Disaster & Emergency Response; Earth Observation & Satellite Applications; Energy & Utilities, Infrastructure & Transportation; Land & Natural Resource Management, Mining & Aggregates, Surveying & Mapping, and Urban Planning/Smart Cities.

CONTACT:

www.geo-week.com
Hashtag: #geoweek
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GeoWeekNews
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GeoWeekExpo
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/geoweek/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/GeoWeek
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geo_week/?hl=en

10 - 12 February - Denvers (USA)
AEC Next Technology

Expo + Conference

www.aecnext.com

10 - 12 February - Denvers (USA)
SPAR 3D

Expo + Conference

www.spar3d.com/event

11 - 13 February - Dubaï (UAE)
ISS World Middle East
www.issworldtraining.com/iss_mea/index.htm

18 - 19 February - Bern (Switzerland)
Swiss Cyber Security Days
https://swisscybersecuritydays.ch/


See previous articles

    

See next articles


Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 