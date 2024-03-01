February 2025
March 2024 by Marc Jacob
10 - 12 February - Denvers (USA)
Geo Week
Geo Week is the intersection of geospatial + the built world. The event brings together previous event brands AEC Next, SPAR 3D and the International Lidar Mapping Forum with 4 co-located user conferences into a single powerhouse event. Industries covered include Architecture, Engineering & Construction; Asset & Facility Management; Disaster & Emergency Response; Earth Observation & Satellite Applications; Energy & Utilities, Infrastructure & Transportation; Land & Natural Resource Management, Mining & Aggregates, Surveying & Mapping, and Urban Planning/Smart Cities.
11 - 13 February - Dubaï (UAE)
ISS World Middle East
www.issworldtraining.com/iss_mea/index.htm
18 - 19 February - Bern (Switzerland)
Swiss Cyber Security Days
https://swisscybersecuritydays.ch/