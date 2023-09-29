September 2024
September 2023 by Marc Jacob
3 - 5 September - Las Vegas (USA)
Commercial UAV Expo Americas
Commercial UAV Expo is the world’s leading trade show and conference focusing on the integration and operation of commercial UAS with more exhibitors than any other commercial drone event. Industries covered include Construction; Drone Delivery; Energy & Utilities; Forestry & Agriculture; Infrastructure & Transportation; Mining & Aggregates; Public Safety & Emergency Services; Security; and Surveying & Mapping. It is presented by Commercial UAV News and organized by Diversified Communications. Use code SAVE100 for a $100 discount and/or FREE expo admission. 4,000 attendees from 75 nations.
Venue: Caesars Forum
Address: 3911 S Koval Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89109
www.expouav.com
Hashtag: #expouav
10 - 11 September (Paris)
FRANSEC
https://france.cyberseries.io/
24 - 25 September - London (UK)
International Cyber Expo
www.internationalcyberexpo.com/
25 - 27 September - São Paulo (Brasil)
ISC Brasil
www.iscbrasil.com.br