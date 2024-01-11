Exclusive Networks adds RPost Outbound eSecurity Services to X-OD Portfolio

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

Exclusive Networks announced the inclusion of RPost® into its best-in-class portfolio of cybersecurity services available via X-OD, its innovative subscription-based consumption platform. Exclusive Networks will offer RPost’s outbound email security and security-centric content protection and productivity solutions: RMail (AI-driven Email Eavesdropping detection and certified email services), RDocs (document-centric rights management services), and RSign (eSign and eForms enterprise workflows solution).

One of the unique RMail solutions that Exclusive Networks will focus on bringing to partners through its offices in over 47 countries worldwide is the RMail Business Email Compromise features that centre on detecting email accounts that have already been compromised within the sender OR recipient organisations. This alerts financial services, real estate, legal/escrow, and generally any company that sends substantial invoices, if payment-related information that they send is being actively eavesdropped on by cybercriminals after delivery to recipients with intent to lure recipients into mis-sending funds. This enhanced RMail AI lets customers fine-tune the detection technologies and who is alerted when closing funds or payments are about to be hijacked, before the steal.

For VARs and MSPs, the partnership offers numerous benefits, including implementation flexibility, a breadth of services, higher margins, revenue recapture, dedicated partner success managers, marketing support, and unmatched customer satisfaction.

These RPost services – from RMail to RSign to RDocs – run inside Microsoft Outlook, Google Gmail, among other platforms, and may be enabled in the ether as an additional outbound email cloud-gateway routing. These services do not interfere with but rather complement existing email clients, security gateways or inbound email security services.