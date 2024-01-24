CybeReady unveiled its Data Privacy CISO Toolkit to highlight Data Privacy Week

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

CybeReady unveiled its Data Privacy CISO Toolkit to highlight Data Privacy Week. This training toolkit for CISOs incorporates current data privacy trends, is free to download from the CybeReady website and aims to bolster data privacy training initiatives.

Started in the United States and Canada in January 2008 by the National

Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) to underline the criticality of data privacy, Data

Privacy Week takes place this year from Jan 22-Jan 26. It extends the European

Data Protection Day, commemorating the 1981 signing of Convention 108, a pivotal

international treaty on privacy and data protection.

The Data Privacy Toolkit, reflecting the evolving landscape of data

privacy, includes guidelines and recommendations to safeguard sensitive

information, crucial for protecting sensitive information from malicious actors.

Included is information that encompasses financial, healthcare, and other

personally identifiable data, vital to consumer and business protection. The

Toolkit’s guidance is more pertinent than ever, given the increasing

sophistication of cyber threats and the evolving regulatory

landscape.

Included in the Corporate Data Privacy Training Toolkit

are:

?

Guidance

on Data Collection Protocols

– Advice for corporate employees on collecting personal data, focusing on

emerging privacy regulations and ethical considerations in analytics,

operations, or marketing.

?

Advanced

Data Organization Techniques

– Recommendations for secure, compliant storage and handling of information,

incorporating the latest standards and best practices.

?

Secure

Information Sharing and Storage Procedures

– Guidelines on sharing and storing data, reflecting recent technological

advancements and legal requirements, emphasizing duration and methods of data

archiving.

?

Steps

for

Proper

Data Handling

– Best practices for retaining, archiving, and information management during and

after use.

CybeReady offers employees two CISO Training Toolkits for data privacy:

"Protecting Corporate Information" and "Safeguarding Personal Information."

Additionally, six graphically pleasing posters containing data privacy tips are

available for projecting on public screens throughout the organization, in

conference rooms, etc.

Emphasizing the significance of employee training in data privacy,

CybeReady recognizes that awareness and understanding at all organizational

levels remain vital in preventing breaches and maintaining a reputable,

compliant business environment. The Toolkits aid in aligning with global

regulations like the GDPR and CCPA, furthering legal compliance and corporate

integrity.

"Safeguarding customer and partner data is not just a corporate

responsibility but a legal mandate," noted Eitan Fogel, CEO of CybeReady. "When

it comes to sensitive data, security leaders and their employees must maintain

vigilance and have the support of cutting-edge knowledge and tools. Taking these

extra steps helps ensure responsible data management and reinforces a culture of

security."