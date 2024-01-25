Databarracks achieves ISO 22301 certification for Business Continuity Management Systems

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

Technology and Business Resilience specialist Databarracks has successfully achieved ISO 22301 certification. Databarracks provides award-winning IT resilience and continuity. With ISO 22301, the company has implemented the globally recognised standard to further improve its offering and service delivery.

ISO 22301 is an international standard which defines the requirements and best practices for Business Continuity Management (BCM). It is designed to improve operational stability and protect organisations. By improving understanding of the risk landscape, it reduces the impact of potential disruptions.

It means that Databarracks has demonstrated it has the procedures and practices in place to adequately manage risks to its own continuity of operations, and to its ability to continue providing services to its clients.

The ISO frameworks require a thorough audit by an accredited external party of all processes in line with the framework within the international standard.