Claroty and Axonius Partner

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Claroty and Axonius announced a new partnership that combines technologies to bring enterprise attack surface management to all assets across an organization’s networks, including IT, cloud, and the Extended Internet of Things (XIoT) — the vast network of CPS including OT, IoT, BMS, and IoMT.

By combining Claroty’s knowledge of CPS environments with Axonius’ 1,000+ integrations that extend to the cloud, customers gain a unified

view and profile of all assets across environments. Additionally, the platforms extend seamlessly into vulnerability profiling, attack surface exposure visualization, and management of exposures via protective measures and access controls to limit and segment

allowable network communication and drive intelligent and timely incident response.

The integration of the Claroty and Axonius platforms give organizations the tools they need to reduce risk and achieve cyber-resilience

— meaning they not only survive adverse cyber conditions but they thrive despite them. These organizations are well-protected against and prepared for everything from ransomware and supply chain attacks to insider threats. As a result, they can embrace digital

transformation and the XIoT’s undeniable benefits safely, securely, and confidently.