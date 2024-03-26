Cyolo Security Announces Partnership with TD SYNNEX

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Cyolo, the access company for the industrial enterprise, today announced a new partnership with TD SYNNEX. The powerful combination of TD SYNNEX’s solution aggregation capabilities and Cyolo’s highly disruptive, distributed secure remote access platform will lead partners to new service lines of revenue. The partnership empowers TD SYNNEX and Cyolo partners to tap into the increased enterprise demand of Secure Remote Access in operational technology (OT), critical infrastructure, cyber physical environments, and their corresponding buying centers.

The partnership with TD SYNNEX serves as the cornerstone of the Cyolo PRO (Privilege Remote Operations) launch. The recently launched Cyolo PRO Platform allows service providers, integrators, OT, IT personnel and other third parties to securely access and safely operate applications, devices and systems in the most critical environments. Cyolo PRO takes secure remote access to new levels with its distributed architecture and its converged security stack capabilities. Cyolo is cloud routed and cloud managed without being cloud hosted. Unlike current technologies such as VPN and SASE that provide users with full access to the network, Cyolo PRO enables secure and privileged access by connecting robustly verified identities to applications with persistent authorization.

This global partnership enables thousands of TD SYNNEX integrators, VARs, MSSPs and Carriers to provide next generation SRA/RPAM (Remote Privilege Access Management) services to their respective customers. Cyolo PRO enables TD SYNNEX partners to address the fast-growing OT and Cyber Physical markets by focusing on crucial elements that increase their clients’ operational agility, improves customers’ security and providing safe yet swift implementations with the lowest cost of change.