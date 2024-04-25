Citizens JMP Names Illumio to its Prestigious Cyber 66 List

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

Illumio, Inc. announced that Citizens JMP has named Illumio to its Cyber 66 report for the second year in a row. The Cyber 66 report spotlights the private cybersecurity companies Citizens JMP’s experts have identified as the most well-positioned to influence the industry’s rapidly changing landscape.

The Cyber 66 report examines ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty across the cybersecurity industry and the impact of organizations adopting AI-powered technologies to harden their security postures, enhanced Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) cyber incident disclosure rules for public companies, high-profile breaches leveraging identity-based attacks and venture capital activity in

2023.

The report also looks at the trend of organizations consolidating their security tool stacks by implementing solutions like the Illumio Zero Trust Segmentation (ZTS) Platform that enables and automates enforcement across data center, endpoint, and public cloud environments, all through a single policy manager and user console.