DigiCert Sets the Benchmark for Digital Trust by Successfully Completing 31 Audits in 12 Months

April 2024 by Patrick LEBRETON

Trusted security leader continues to prioritize compliance with the completion of SOC 2 Type II audit for DNS Trust; achieves approved status on the Belgium EU Trust List for CertCentral with the successful completion of ETSI audit

DigiCert reconfirmed its commitment to standards and compliance with the successful completion of 31 audits within a 12-month period. These audits include a range of crucial certifications, including the SOC 2 Type II audit for DigiCert® DNS Trust Manager and the ETSI audit for DigiCert CertCentral® Europe, underscoring DigiCert’s dedication to ensuring robust security measures and regulatory adherence across its offerings, around the world.

In an increasingly connected and regulated digital landscape, compliance has emerged as a critical differentiator for businesses striving to earn and maintain customer trust. By successfully completing a comprehensive array of audits, DigiCert is demonstrating its steadfast commitment to meeting and exceeding industry standards for security, reliability, and transparency. These certifications validate the company’s adherence to stringent regulatory requirements and serve as a testament to its proactive approach to safeguarding sensitive data and mitigating cybersecurity risks. In an era where data breaches and compliance violations can have profound consequences for organizations and their stakeholders, DigiCert’s unwavering focus on compliance underscores its position as a trusted partner.