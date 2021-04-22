Vigil@nce - Python : code execution via _xxsubinterpreters
mai 2021 par Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products : Python.
Severity : 1/4.
Consequences : user access/rights.
Provenance : user shell.
Confidence : confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date : 22/04/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via _xxsubinterpreters of Python, in order to run code.
