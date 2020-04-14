Rechercher
Vigil@nce - Microsoft Forefront / System Center Endpoint Protection : élévation de privilèges

juin 2020 par Vigil@nce

Ce bulletin a été rédigé par Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=1

SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ

Produits concernés : Forefront Endpoint Protection, System Center Endpoint Protection.

Gravité : 2/4.

Conséquences : accès/droits administrateur, accès/droits privilégié.

Provenance : shell utilisateur.

Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).

Date de création : 14/04/2020.

DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ

Un attaquant peut contourner les restrictions de Microsoft Forefront / System Center Endpoint Protection, afin d’élever ses privilèges.

ACCÈS AU BULLETIN VIGIL@NCE COMPLET

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerabilite/...




