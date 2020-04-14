Vigil@nce - Microsoft Forefront / System Center Endpoint Protection : élévation de privilèges
juin 2020 par Vigil@nce
Ce bulletin a été rédigé par Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=1
SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Produits concernés : Forefront Endpoint Protection, System Center Endpoint Protection.
Gravité : 2/4.
Conséquences : accès/droits administrateur, accès/droits privilégié.
Provenance : shell utilisateur.
Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).
Date de création : 14/04/2020.
DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Un attaquant peut contourner les restrictions de Microsoft Forefront / System Center Endpoint Protection, afin d’élever ses privilèges.
ACCÈS AU BULLETIN VIGIL@NCE COMPLET
Tweeter