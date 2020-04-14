Vigil@nce - Stormshield Network Security : trois vulnérabilités
juin 2020 par Vigil@nce
SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Produits concernés : SNS.
Gravité : 2/4.
Conséquences : déni de service du service.
Provenance : client intranet.
Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).
Date de création : 14/04/2020.
DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Un attaquant peut employer plusieurs vulnérabilités de Stormshield Network Security.
ACCÈS AU BULLETIN VIGIL@NCE COMPLET
