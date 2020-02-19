Vigil@nce - FortiOS : redirection via Admin WebUI Initial Password Change
SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Un attaquant peut tromper l’utilisateur via Admin WebUI Initial Password Change de FortiOS, afin de le rediriger vers un site malveillant.
Produits concernés : FortiGate, FortiGate Virtual Appliance, FortiOS.
Gravité : 1/4.
Conséquences : accès/droits utilisateur, lecture de données.
Provenance : client internet.
Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).
Date de création : 19/02/2020.
DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Le produit FortiOS dispose d’un service web.
Cependant, le service web accepte de rediriger la victime sans la prévenir, vers un site externe indiqué par l’attaquant.
Un attaquant peut donc tromper l’utilisateur via Admin WebUI Initial Password Change de FortiOS, afin de le rediriger vers un site malveillant.
