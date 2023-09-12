The Syndicate Group (TSG) Announces Strategic Investment in Veza to Accelerate Channel-Led Growth for the Identity Security Company

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Veza, the identity security company, and The Syndicate Group (TSG), a venture firm focused on revenue growth and new customer acquisition, today announced a strategic investment. The new capital will be used to accelerate the execution and growth of Veza’s channel partnership program as the company leverages TSG’s growing network of leading channel partners and investors.

Business initiatives, such as digital transformation and cloud migration, have increased the volume and fragmentation of identities in organizations today. The result is a significant rise in identity-related breaches and an urgent need for next-generation identity security solutions. Veza exists to give CISOs and CIOs the tools they need to secure the access of identities before a breach occurs. Global Fortune 500 brands like Blackstone and Expedia rely on Veza to manage identity risk and understand who has access to data at the most granular level.

Veza’s identity security platform gives security professionals a complete understanding of who can take what action on with data, across all enterprise resources including identity systems, data systems, cloud infrastructure services, SaaS apps, and custom-built apps. The Veza Authorization Graph helps organizations address key use cases of access visibility, access intelligence and monitoring, access reviews, entitlement certifications, access provisioning, and access requests.

With a demonstrated history of investing in disruptive, category-creating companies and helping them accelerate revenue growth, the partnership with TSG will provide both strategic and tactical go-to-market counsel to expand Veza’s market presence in the channel community.

TSG’s ecosystem of strategic investors includes more than 450 leading channel partner companies and over 7,500 members. TSG’s program is designed to accelerate Veza’s go-to-market efforts and capture both mindshare and focus all the way through exit. In addition to the strategic value provided for portfolio companies, TSG channel partner companies and members benefit by staying ahead of emerging tech trends, gaining early access to great resale relationships and sharing in the value-growth upside of the greatest enterprise tech companies through private, pre-IPO investments.