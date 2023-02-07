Tenable Announces Tenable Ventures

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Tenable® announced Tenable Ventures, a corporate investment program. Tenable Ventures will focus globally on early-stage startups developing novel capabilities that help customers discover, assess and manage cybersecurity risk across their attack surfaces to better prevent successful attacks.

With initial plans to invest up to $25M, Tenable Ventures will provide early-stage financing to startups in highly-competitive cybersecurity markets such as Israel and the U.S., to help with the development and go-to-market strategies for exposure management solutions. Tenable Ventures also will work with startups to improve product design, create consistent and shareable data models, enterprise readiness and more.

Tenable, which focuses on providing customers with exposure management solutions that help customers translate technical asset, vulnerability and threat data into business insights and actionable intelligence, will invest in companies tackling significant problems that require new and innovative approaches, data sets and platforms.

Tenable expects to invest in companies that focus on a preventive approach to security using emerging technologies in cloud security, identity management, external attack surface management, operational technology and vulnerability management. Such technologies would expand the exposure management ecosystem and could be considered for integration into the Tenable One Exposure Management platform.

To date, Tenable Ventures has invested in companies including:

● Lineaje – solves critical Software Supply Chain security problems faced by every organization that builds, uses or sells software

● Authomize – the identity threat detection and response (ITDR) platform that detects and eliminates identity-based risks across cloud and IAM

● Araali Networks – an Identity-First API Exposure and Threat Management solution that enables lean teams to secure cloud-native workloads at speed of DevOps