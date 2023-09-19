Salt Security Strengthens CrowdStrike Partnership with New Integration

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Salt Security announced it has expanded its partnership with CrowdStrike by integrating the Salt Security API Protection Platform with the industry-leading CrowdStrike Falcon® Platform. With this new integration, customers now can get a 360-degree view of API security risks with unique insights into the application-layer attack surface. Available on the CrowdStrike Marketplace, the new integration delivers robust API threat intelligence and enhanced cross-organization API security functions by streamlining and improving API auditing, monitoring, and enforcement workflows.

Only the patented Salt API security platform applies cloud-scale big data, along with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), to enable organizations to automatically discover and inventory all of their APIs. By showing where APIs expose sensitive data, Salt helps enterprises identify and block potential API attacks, as well as remediate vulnerabilities to strengthen their API security posture.

The combination of best-of-breed API runtime monitoring and AI-driven insights from Salt with CrowdStrike’s award-winning AI-powered protection capabilities gives organizations complete visibility into their API attack surface with context into the business criticality of threats. With this partnership, customers benefit from:

API vulnerability and threat context: Additional intelligence from the Salt platform provides contextual information on API vulnerabilities and threats for application-layer security which enriches the Falcon platform

API threat mitigation: Robust API threat mitigation with Salt detections integrated with the Falcon platform

API threat management automation: Enhanced detection, investigation and response of API-based threats through automated policy management within the Falcon console

In September 2022, the CrowdStrike strategic investment vehicle, Falcon Fund, invested in Salt Security. Since then, the companies have worked together to enhance API discovery and runtime protection and enable security testing to harden APIs.