Dig announced the expansion of the Dig Data Security Platform

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Dig announced the expansion of the Dig Data Security Platform to protect data anywhere enterprises store sensitive information, including public cloud, software as a service (SaaS), database as a service (DBaaS) and on-premise environments. Dig’s data security posture management (DSPM) and data detection and response (DDR) capabilities can now be deployed to protect data stored in Office365 as well as on-premises, making the Dig Data Security Platform the only DSPM solution to protect data anywhere it lives.

Dig Security’s latest update provides its users with:

• Single platform for enterprise data protection - Dig reduces tool bloat by combining disparate tools used to handle data security and compliance risks in the cloud (AWS, Azure, GCP, Snowflake); in SaaS (Office365); or on-premise (file shares). This benefits enterprises through consolidation and simplification of their data stores, uniform policy applications, and quicker response time.

• Ease of deployment and ongoing use - Dig is cloud native and entirely agentless, can be installed in minutes, and requires minimal permissions. Dig saves business’s months of evaluation and implementation of different tools, as well as maintaining complex toolchains; providing fast time to value overall.

• Higher level of coverage - Dig eliminates data blindspots across the entire data estate, cloud and on-prem. This reduces the risk of a potential calamity such as data exfiltration, ransomware, or compliance violations.

• Shorter time-to-detect and time-to-respond - Dig’s real time capabilities let businesses address incidents faster, allowing them to contain a breach or violation immediately, limiting its harm radius.

This advancement to the Dig Data Security Platform comes on the heels of Dig adding support to secure Large Language Model (LLM) architectures and support for Optical Character Recognition (OCR), further solidifying Dig’s position as the cloud data security leader.

The Dig Data Security Platform is recognized as the industry’s first and only solution to combine data security posture management (DSPM), data loss prevention (DLP), and data detection and response (DDR) capabilities into a single platform. SINET recently named Dig a winner of the 2023 SINET16 Innovator Award, a prestigious award that recognizes the most innovative and compelling cybersecurity companies.

Dig is easy to implement, cloud-scalable, and highly efficient for today’s security teams. Dig enables enterprise cloud and security teams to produce immediate insights using its agentless cloud native solution that delivers a short setup time, zero maintenance, and comprehensive, automated response at scale.