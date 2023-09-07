NetApp® announced the launch of its Partner Sphere Partner Program

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

NetApp® announced the launch of its Partner Sphere Partner Program. This program further solidifies NetApp’s commitment to driving a partner-first culture that creates an ecosystem of collaboration and innovation to capture greater market share by growing flash revenue, accelerating cloud adoption, and leveraging partner-led solutions and services. Partner Sphere provides a unified engagement model where partners can move seamlessly between sell-to, sell-through, and sell-with sales motions that accelerate their revenue by driving customer-based outcomes and outpacing competition.

NetApp believes that partner-led services are a distinguishing element of Partner Sphere. The program offers 11 Services Certified tracks and 19 Solution Competencies aligned to 3 key focus areas that enable partners to expand their services portfolio and become trusted advisors to their customers—unlocking greater value, and accelerating revenue growth through ongoing service engagements.

NetApp continues to work with its ecosystem of partners to drive customer success, accelerate its reach in the market, and expand future business opportunities through product enhancements.