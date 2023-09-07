Logpoint appoints Michael Haldbo as Chief Financial Officer

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Logpoint is announcing the appointment of Michael Haldbo as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Reporting to Logpoint CEO Jesper Zerlang, Haldbo will be responsible for taking the company successfully through the next step of the Logpoint journey to become a European cybersecurity powerhouse.

Michael Haldbo has 20 years of International and Nordic experience in financial planning, analysis, and strategy execution. He served as CFO at Signicat, Europe’s leading provider of digital identity solutions. Michael has also held financial executive roles at other companies in the IT and payment-related sector, including Nets and Unwire.

Logpoint is the only native European SIEM+SOAR vendor in Europe. Summa Equity acquired a majority stake in Logpoint in April to invest in cybersecurity resilience and build a European alternative in a SIEM market dominated by US vendors. Together, Logpoint and Summa will address a significant global challenge as cybersecurity incidents are estimated to cost the global economy EUR 7.4tn annually in 2023, per Cybersecurity Ventures.

Logpoint’s Converged SIEM platform collects security information from the entire digital infrastructure. SIEM, SOAR, and UEBA technologies analyze the data in real-time, employing big data analytics, advanced machine learning, and automation. The platform, available as SaaS, Cloud, and On-Premise solutions, provides a situational overview, identifies cybersecurity threats, and provides cybersecurity teams with the tools to respond immediately.