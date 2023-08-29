Keepit: 2023 Ransomware Preparedness: Lighting the Way to Readiness and Mitigation

August 2023 by Enterprise Strategy Group Keepit

Conducted by Enterprise Strategy Group the findings indicate that security perimeters and mitigation efforts are not doing the job well enough against ransomware — with even more concerns when it comes to storage backups. Among the 600 respondents:

· 16 % were able to fully recover all their data after the attack, while a 84 percent lost data they were not able to recoup.

· 85 % of those who paid the ransom experienced additional extortion attempts, and 57 % paid the additional fees beyond the initial ransomware demand.

· 80% of organizations surveyed stated that they expect their spending in support of ransomware preparedness to increase over the next 12 to 18 months.

· 74 percent of respondents are concerned that their backups could be compromised by ransomware

The study, co-sponored by data protection provider Keepit offers reassurance on the last point as the company guarantees protection of cloud data and backup copies with immutable, blockchain-verified technology and encryption, and stores it in a completely separate, vendor-independent infrastructure.