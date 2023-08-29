Rechercher
Amplify Resilience, Productivity, And Competitiveness With Cybersecurity: A Spotlight On Industry

August 2023 by Forrester WithSecure™

The study conducted by Forrester Consulting identifies the various ways cybersecurity is often out of sync with business goals, some findings include:

· 97% of organizations face challenges in trying to align cybersecurity priorities with business outcomes.

· 93% said their organizations struggle with measuring their cyber security performance in relation to business outcomes.

· 99% of survey respondents’ organizations are looking at outcome-based security

· 83% said they were interested in, planning to adopt, or expanding adoption of outcome-based cybersecurity solutions and services to achieve business outcomes.


