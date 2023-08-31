June 2024
September 2023 by Marc Jacob
3 - 6 juin - Vienna (Austria)
MAAWG General Meeting
3 - 6 june - Wilmington, NC (USA)
Techno Security & Forensics Investigations Conference
& Mobile Forensics World
ttps://www.technosecurity.us/mb
4 - 5 June - Paris
Paris Cyber Week
4 - 6 June - Cannes (France)
DataCloud Europe
E-mail : enquiries@datacentres.com
https://events.broad-group.com/event/a4ba77f1-52e2-4570-a6f5-d442cd3eca93/summary
4 - 6 June - London (UK)
Infosecurity Europe
ExCeL London
Contact: Reed Exhibitions UK
Tel.: +44 (0)20 8271 2130
E-mail: infosecurity.helpline@reedexpo.co.uk
Web: www.infosec.co.uk
5 - 6 June - London (UK)
GEO Business
5 - 6 June - Santa-Clara - CA) (USA)
Cyber Security & Cloud Expo
www.cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/northamerica/
12 - 14 June- Tokyo (Japan)
Interop Japan
www.interop.jp
19 - 20 June - London (UK)
SCTX - Counter Terror Expo
Place: ExCel London
Contact: Nicola Greenaway
Tel.: + 44 (0) 208 542 9090
Fax: + 44 (0) 208 542 9191
E-mail: ngreenaway@niche-events.com
Web: https://ctexpo.co.uk/
27 - 28 June - Luxembourg
ICT Spring 2024