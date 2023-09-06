Illumio Appoints John Lens as Chief Revenue Officer

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Lens brings 25 years of experience driving growth and scaling global revenue-generating teams. He joins Illumio from Alteryx, where he led the Americas go-to-market organization and positioned the company for growth at scale. Previously, Lens held several senior executive sales leadership roles at VMware, including as vice president of the organization’s Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) portfolio and its virtual network, security, and cloud automation business unit. As the leader of SDDC, he was responsible for more than $3 billion in bookings, which was more than 67percent of VMware’s SDDC yearly growth. Lens also serves on the board of directors for the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association, a non-profit organization promoting and funding research to enhance the quality of life for those affected by the constant urge for hunger.

95 percent of all organizations have experienced more than one breach, and the average cost of a breach is now $4.45million, according to IBM Security’s 2023 Cost of a Data Breach Report. Unlike prevention and detection technologies alone, ZTS contains the spread of breaches and ransomware across the hybrid attack surface – reducing risk and increasing cyber resilience. For example, a global law firm isolated servers in less than a minute after a ransomware attack – stopping the breach from spreading into a disaster. According to the Gartner Market Guide for Microsegmentation, 60 percent of enterprises working toward a Zero Trust architecture will use more than one deployment form of microsegmentation by 2026, which is up from less than five percent in 2023.

