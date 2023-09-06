CyberArk Establishes Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence to Combat Attacker Innovation with Identity Security Innovation

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

CyberArk announced details of its new Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence. Drawing upon years of utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology across the CyberArk Identity Security Platform, CyberArk is expanding R&D and product development resources to advance the use of generative AI to improve security for its more than 8,000 customers worldwide.

According to the recently-published CyberArk 2023 Identity Security Threat Landscape Report, 93% of security professionals surveyed expect AI-enabled threats to affect their organization in 2023, with AI-powered malware cited as the #1 concern.

The Center of Excellence works in close collaboration with CyberArk Labs, which has been researching the impact of generative AI on attacker innovation to help evolve AI-powered defenses. With a team of data scientists, software architects and engineers, the Center of Excellence is first exploring opportunities to embed AI into existing CyberArk products. Meanwhile, CyberArk continues to execute on a comprehensive long-term roadmap that builds upon its AI foundation and commitment to innovation.

CyberArk has already demonstrated the strategic value of AI/ML to improve identity security threat detection and response within the CyberArk Identity Security Platform. CyberArk recently announced new AI-powered policy creation automation, combining its privileged access management expertise and comprehensive least privilege toolsets to automatically process the data collected by CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager for immediate risk reduction.

CyberArk is working to harness AI/ML to transform identity security approaches in several ways, including:

• Supporting identity risk analysis, risk reduction plans and other recommendations

• Simplifying various user-intensive tasks through automation

• Allowing users to interact with the system using natural language, easy access to documentation and more