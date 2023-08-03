Huco Achieves the VMware Partner-Led Customer Success Specialization

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Huco announced it has achieved the VMware Partner-Led Customer Success Specialization (PLCS). Through achievement of the VMware Partner-Led Customer Success specialization, Huco can now help customers accelerate their time to value for VMware Cross-Cloud services while removing potential roadblocks to success.

Customer Success practices are critical to helping customers realize continuous value from the Cloud, SaaS and subscription offerings they purchase. From implementation through to renewal and solution expansion, the industry-recognized best practices covered by the VMware Partner-Led Customer Success specialization help partners to propel end user adoption of VMware Cross-Cloud services. This can result in more consistent value realization and accelerated achievement of business outcomes for customers.

In addition to the specialization in PLCS, Huco has previously achieved seven Master Services Competencies from VMware.