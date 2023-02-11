F5 has appointed Bart Salaets as Field Chief Technology Officer in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA)
February 2023 by Marc Jacob
With over 20 years’ industry experience, Salaets will take on the brand-new role to further elevate F5’s positioning in the market, including engaging with C-Suite customers, partners, analysts, and journalists. Working with EMEA’s solution architect team, and in close partnership with F5 Global CTO, Geng Lin, he will report to Vincent Lavergne, VP for Solutions Engineering at F5.
Salaets has been at F5 since 2011, most recently as Head of EMEA Solutions Architects. He has also worked as the lead solutions architect for F5’ service provider team. Prior to joining F5, he held consulting and technical leadership positions at Juniper Networks, Redback Networks and Alcatel- Lucent.