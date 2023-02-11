F5 has appointed Bart Salaets as Field Chief Technology Officer in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

With over 20 years’ industry experience, Salaets will take on the brand-new role to further elevate F5’s positioning in the market, including engaging with C-Suite customers, partners, analysts, and journalists. Working with EMEA’s solution architect team, and in close partnership with F5 Global CTO, Geng Lin, he will report to Vincent Lavergne, VP for Solutions Engineering at F5.