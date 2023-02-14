Elastic announces the appointment of Sophie Troistorff as Country Manager for France

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Sophie Troistorff has been appointed country manager for Elastic in France. She joins Elastic from Citrix, where she served as country manager. Prior to Citrix, Sophie worked for Microsoft where she was global business manager for the Société Générale business. She holds an Executive MBA from ESSEC and a BA from IPAG.

Sophie is a seasoned enterprise technology leader with more than 30 years of experience gained in the telco and financial services industries. In her role at Elastic, she will be responsible for driving growth in the French market and will lead go-to-market and channel strategies to drive customer acquisition and partner engagement to continue the ongoing demand for Elastic’s cloud-first Observability, Security, and Enterprise Search solutions.

France a priority market in Europe

The ever-increasing data volumes and the move to the cloud are increasing complexity and opening new fronts for cyberattacks. According to a research from Forrester consulting, commissioned by Elastic, one third of French data leaders refer to the difficulty in finding data and higher risk of cyber exposure as main challenges in digitization.

France is a priority market for Elastic as the demand for observability and security and search solutions in the cloud continues to grow. The company works with major French companies such as Orange and Auchan. In addition, the BI & Big Data Lab of the French Ministry of the Armed Forces relies on Elastic’s search platform to reduce data silos and duplication to accelerate and facilitate decision making across the ministry.