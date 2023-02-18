Proofpoint Unveils New Simplified Partner Program

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Proofpoint, Inc. announced its new partner program to empower the channel to drive sales, enhance customer relationships, and bolster additional revenue streams. The Proofpoint Element Partner Program strips away the complexity often associated with many current partner programs, enabling thousands of Proofpoint managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), distributors, and value-added resellers (VARs) to tap into the company’s growing cybersecurity and compliance platform portfolio to build their business and power their revenues.

Proofpoint Element offers a simplified structure with two tiers, "Core" and "Elite", accompanied by clear, enhanced benefits. With a defined path to Elite status, all Proofpoint channel ecosystem partners can differentiate their services to match market needs. The newly revamped program also provides the channel with the tools they need to grow their customer relationships while achieving higher win rates through extensive sales enablement, convenient training resources, marketing development, and technical support, including:

Core Tier: All channel partners – whether MSPs, MSSPs, or VARs – start at the Core tier. Minimum requirements are needed to maintain Core status, and Core partners receive multiple benefits to sell and support Proofpoint solutions, such as deal registration, sales certifications, technical training, and rewards.

Elite Tier: As part of the premium tier, Elite channel partners meet the most rigorous revenue goals, invest in sales and technical training, and actively promote Proofpoint solutions. In return, Elite tier partners receive significant deal registration discounts, a dedicated Channel Account Manager, priority in available marketing fund allocation, and several other top tier benefits. They may also benefit from a Value Incentive Rebate based on revenue growth commitments signed on a joint yearly business plan.

Partners can also consider specializing in Information Protection — with product focus areas such as CASB, Endpoint DLP or Insider Threat Management — or Proofpoint Security Awareness training.

Key Benefits of the Proofpoint Element Partner Program include:

Updated discounting structure and additional partner protection

Opportunity for partners to add their own set of services on top of Proofpoint’s best-in-class technology to increase profitability, recurring revenue and customer loyalty

Enhanced tools to help partners operate more efficiently, reliably, and scale quickly

Prioritized provisioning, shortening time of deployment to bolster customer satisfaction

Specialized paths with increased focus on partner capabilities and added resources, including lab access

Assigned team of portfolio experts to help with business planning, customer conversations, and go-to-market strategy

Extensive partner education, sales enablement, and technical resources and support

Marketing support including marketing development, such as personalized content and custom campaigns, and access to expert Proofpoint Channel Account Managers, Channel Marketing Managers, global program managers, and Field Marketing Managers to build brand awareness, generate more leads and scale business

Dedicated A/B environments for internal testing, training and customer demos