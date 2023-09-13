CyberArk Named a Leader in 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

CyberArk announced it has been named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management1. CyberArk is recognized in this report for the fifth consecutive time. Additionally, CyberArk is the only vendor positioned as a Leader in both Gartner Magic Quadrant Privileged Access Management (PAM) and Access Management2 reports.

The CyberArk Identity Security Platform enables organizations to secure all identities – including workforce, IT, developer and non-human – against cyber threats with intelligent privilege controls. With CyberArk, customers have a single, unified platform for identity security that delivers operational efficiencies and faster ROI. Core to the platform are PAM solutions that secure standing, just-in-time and zero standing privileged access across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and that improve secrets management to significantly reduce the #1 source of cyber risk: credential theft.

CyberArk believes its consistent recognition as a Leader is the result of its focus on core foundational elements, including:

• Continuous Innovation: CyberArk continues to build upon core strengths in PAM and innovation across its CyberArk PAM as-a-Service and self-hosted offerings. CyberArk has extended intelligent privilege controls across the entire identity lifecycle, for all types of identities. Recent innovations address emerging use cases for secure, developer-friendly access to public cloud workloads and services. New capabilities include just-in-time privileged access management and low-code and no-code automation workflows that enable automated identity orchestration. CyberArk Secrets Management, an essential part of PAM, is differentiated in its ability to allow organizations to centrally secure, manage and rotate secrets used by the broadest range of application identities. Earlier this year, CyberArk announced expanded secrets management capabilities, new AI-powered policy creation automation for improved endpoint privilege security and the ability for PAM administrators to broker, record and protect native privileged sessions in one-click.

• Exceptional Customer Experience: Globally, CyberArk provides flexible, closely aligned sales, technical and deployment resources to help customers accelerate time to value. Over the past year, CyberArk introduced new training programs and updates to the CyberArk Blueprint for Identity Security Success, in addition to ongoing complimentary access to resources such as the CyberArk Technical Community and CyberArk Success Blog. According to Gartner Peer InsightsTM, CyberArk has a 91% “would recommend” rating3.

• High Performance and Delivery: CyberArk Security Services, together with its global partner network of channel, MSPs, global systems integrators and advisory firms, help many of the world’s largest enterprises design, deploy and optimize PAM and identity security programs. CyberArk continues to nurture strong and consistent growth among its partner community through expanded training and enablement programs. Now, more than ever, CyberArk’s global ecosystem of C3 Alliance technology partners is critical to helping security teams consolidate and maximize existing investments to mitigate emerging risks and address evolving identity security challenges.

1 – Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management, by Felix Gaehtgens, James Hoover, Michael Kelley, Brian Guthrie, Abhyuday Data, 5 September 2023

2 – Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Access Management, by Henrique Teixeira, Abhyuday Data, Michael Kelley, James Hoover, Brian Guthrie, 1 November 2022

3 – Gartner Peer Insights™ (rating as of Aug. 30, 2023; based on past 12 months)