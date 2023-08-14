Confluent cloud-native data-streaming platform is now available on Microsoft cloud region in Qatar

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Confluent, Inc announced that Confluent Cloud on Microsoft Azure is now available to customers in Qatar through Microsoft Cloud region in country.

Microsoft Cloud regions offer Confluent the availability, high performance, low latency, and security it needs to meet customer standards of flexibility, reliability, and disaster recovery. Additionally, because data is stored in-country, Confluent can cater to highly regulated verticals such as government and financial services.

Confluent Cloud is a fully managed, cloud-native service for connecting and processing data, everywhere it is needed. Its elastic scalability and virtually infinite storage simplify real-time data movement across public and private clouds. And it offers managed connectors to the most popular data sources in the Kafka ecosystem, as well as SQL-based stream processing and a governance suite for streaming data, all from the same access pane. The service is backed by 99.95% uptimes that are guaranteed by SLAs.

Additionally, Confluent has worked to ensure some of the industry’s most robust enterprise-grade security and compliance measures are in place. For example, the company recently announced Stream Governance Advanced, which includes the Schema Registry for Stream Quality. By more than doubling the global availability of Schema Registry to 28 regions, Confluent has provided customers with more flexibility to manage schemas directly alongside their Kafka clusters in order to maintain strict compliance requirements and data sovereignty.