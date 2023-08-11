New AWS Build Program Helps Early-Stage Startups Get Their Ideas Off The Ground

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Amazon Web Services, Inc., an Amazon.com, Inc. company, announced the launch of AWS Build, a new global program designed to support entrepreneurs early in their cloud journey to build, refine, and launch their innovative applications. Over the course of 10 weeks, a cohort of up to 500 startup founders from around the world will receive business and technical guidance to best leverage the flexibility and scalability of AWS’s tech stack to launch their Minimum Viable Products (MVP). Startups will also learn technical fundamentals to incorporate the most advanced cloud technologies into their applications, from analytics and serverless, to artificial intelligence and machine learning. The program will also help founders make strategic decisions related to product development, monetization of their idea, where to find and when to use beta customers, and other relevant themes to successfully launch their products. Applications for the program open today and will be accepted until September 22, 2023.

AWS Build’s curriculum will be offered fully online and largely self-paced, with live virtual engagements each week, including technical office hours with AWS solutions architecture experts, business-led Ask Me Anything sessions with venture investors and industry leaders, and peer-to-peer networking events. The program will run from October 9 to December 15 and will be delivered in English. In order to benefit the most from AWS Build, startups need to have a working prototype and a technical leader on their team.

Founders selected for the program will receive up to $2,000 in AWS credits to help them build their products and services in the cloud. Startups from all over the world can apply to participate and founders who applied to one of the AWS accelerator programs in the past, but were too early-stage to enroll, will automatically be invited to participate in AWS Build. After the program concludes, founders will be invited to join the AWS Build community, a global virtual network of peers and technical experts they can leverage for continued collaboration and advice as they scale.

To apply to the AWS Build program, all applicants will be required to join AWS Activate, AWS’s startup hub, where they can have access to self-service business and technical content covering a myriad of purposeful themes, from fundraising and legal guidance to technical documentation on solutions architecture and hot topics, such as generative AI. In addition, applicants may be eligible to apply to other credit packages up to $100,000 as they continue their cloud journey, as well as benefit from partner offerings through AWS Activate.