Coalfire collaborates with MITRE Center for Threat-Informed Defense

July 2023 by Marc Jacob

Coalfire became a benefactor of MITRE Engenuity Center for Threat-Informed Defense, supporting MITRE Caldera™ to drive public interest research that advances worldwide cyber risk management. Coalfire, an organization with deep technical knowledge of adversarial behavior and decades of real-world attack data, sees tremendous value in advancing open-source adversary emulation capabilities to counter today’s most advanced cyber criminals and nation-state bad actors.

MITRE Caldera is the world’s leading open-source, scalable adversary emulation platform, and serves as a focal point for the global Threat-Informed Defense community. In serving enterprise clients in financial services, technology/cloud, healthcare and retail, Coalfire leverages MITRE resources in its 1000+ adversarial emulation, red-teaming and penetration testing engagements each year. As a benefactor, Coalfire will contribute to sustaining research and development to advance the state of the art in adversarial operations.