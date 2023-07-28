Immuta and initions partner to offer automated data security for Snowflake customers

July 2023 by Marc Jacob

Immuta announced a strategic partnership to offer Snowflake and Databricks customers automated data security and governance as part of initions’ integrated portfolio of platforms.

The partnership between Immuta and initions allows German organisations using Snowflake or Databricks to streamline data access and security across borders to enable secure data sharing. By reducing the complexity, enterprises can focus on business growth underpinned by robust data security and compliance.

The partnership marks the first of its kind for initions, and follows a successful trial period. Customers will benefit from Immuta’s data security platform to ensure the safe enforcement of strict data policies and overcome barriers to scale data access in the cloud.

Immuta’s platform is used across all verticals, including financial services, insurance, healthcare, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, transportation, retail, and public sector organisations, as well as leading tech firms. Immuta’s growing partner network of top cloud data platforms includes Snowflake, Databricks, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, Azure Synapse, and Starburst.