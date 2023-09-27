Chris Curcio leads Transmit Security’s partner programme as Senior Director of Strategic Alliances and Partners, Kaltrina Ademi appointed as Director for Channel and Alliances for EMEA

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Transmit Security announces the appointment of Chris Curcio as Senior Director of Strategic Alliances and Partners for North America and Kaltrina Ademi as Director for Channel and Alliances in EMEA.

Curcio has over 25 years of experience in various positions within the IT industry and joins Transmit after almost 4 years as Global GSI Alliances Director at Forgerock during which he grew the GSI business by over 200%.

Curcio began his career as a Senior Software Engineer, building firmware for embedded processors automating IoT systems. He then moved to Oracle as an Identity Management/Security Sales Consultant and over his 12 years at the company, progressed to become a Sales Consulting Director, focusing on Digital Experience.

Ademi has more than 10 years of experience in the Security and Digital Identity space. She joins us from PlainID, where she served as Head of Partnerships, building their initial Channel Model and leading the EMEA Channel Strategy for the past 2 years.

Ademi also served as the Channel lead in Central Europe at Ping Identity for more than 4 years, where she was awarded as the highest performing Channel Manager, globally based on Partner generated Revenue.

Curcio chose Transmit because of their long-term commitment to making a partner programme work and the possibilities of Transmit’s solutions within that partner programme.