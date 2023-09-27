Inetum announces the acquisition of VISEO’s Microsoft Dynamics business

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Inetum announces the acquisition in France of the Microsoft Dynamics business of VISEO, a consulting firm specialized in Microsoft ERP solutions. This acquisition will enable Inetum to strengthen its expertise in Microsoft ERP solutions, and address to its clients’ business needs more effectively.

As a Microsoft Dynamics expert, VISEO is a leader in France in the implementation of Microsoft ERP solutions thanks to its cutting-edge technical expertise and highly experienced teams. The unique know-how of VISEO’s experts makes it a key player in the management of Microsoft Dynamics ERP integration in France.

This acquisition allows Inetum to strengthen its service offering and capabilities relating to Microsoft Dynamics, the world leader in ERP and CRM solutions, and to meet the growing needs of its clients in the digitalization of their operational processes. The complementarity between Inetum’s recognized expertise in Microsoft Dynamics and that of VISEO’s Microsoft Dynamics business enables the Group to offer an enhanced range of services and an effective sector-based approach. Clients will thus benefit from combined, global expertise in using Microsoft solutions to leverage progress and innovation.

VISEO’s Microsoft Dynamics teams reinforce Inetum’s capability to integrate the best solutions on the market, providing support for its customers in France and internationally, with more than 330 experts dedicated to Microsoft’s business solutions in the EMEA area (Europe, Middle East and Africa).