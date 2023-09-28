Bitwarden Adds Passkey Two-Factor Authentication to the Individual Free Account

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Bitwarden strengthened its individual free account with passkey two-factor authentication (2FA) – discoverable FIDO2 WebAuthn credentials as a second authentication layer. Users can now secure their accounts with Windows Hello, Touch ID, or any FIDO2 hardware security key. This update emphasises the company’s commitment to delivering security for users globally and makes Bitwarden the only password manager in the industry to offer this functionality to individuals globally, for free.

Community Validation

The decision to extend passkey 2FA to individual free accounts has already received positive feedback from the Bitwarden Reddit community. Users expressed their support for the update, calling it a “great move by Bitwarden,” emphasising that, “this is a good step for becoming the No. 1 free, secure, and open source password manager.” Others praised the move, commenting, “thanks Bitwarden for making such an important security feature free for everyone to use,” and “this is huge. Bitwarden is just the best out there.”

Envisioning a world where no one gets hacked

From the beginning, Bitwarden prioritized a fully-featured individual free password management plan, recognising online security and protection as a fundamental right. Ensuring equitable access to security tools that safeguard user credentials provides seamless access and frictionless logins, resulting in better security habits at home and at work.

Powerful features in the individual free account

Now including passkey 2FA, the Bitwarden individual free account gives users multiple authentication options from email and authentication app to storing up to five FIDO2 WebAuthn 2FA credentials. Users also get:

• Unlimited passwords

• Unlimited devices

• Password sharing with another user

• Username and password generator

• Bitwarden Send for encrypted sharing with anyone

• Data breach report

• Email alias integration

• Self-hosting option

– Availability

With the September 2023 release, FIDO2 WebAuthn passkey 2FA is available to all Bitwarden users. Bitwarden paid plans offer enhanced features such as integrated two-factor authentication, file attachments, and sharing across an organisation.