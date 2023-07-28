AuditBoard Unveils New IT Risk Management Solution

July 2023 by Marc Jacob

AuditBoard announced the availability of AuditBoard ITRM, its new IT Risk Management solution. This powerful new offering will enable IT security and risk management professionals to better manage their threat landscape, quantify IT-related risks, and improve cyber resilience — helping their organizations keep pace in a world of continuously evolving and expanding business risk. The announcement comes a day before AuditBoard’s IT Risk Now virtual conference, an online gathering of IT risk management leaders across industries.

Despite the continued growth of cybercrime and the expanding digital footprint of today’s enterprise, 44% of organizations still primarily use manual technologies to manage IT risk, according to a recently released AuditBoard survey of North American Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs). This technology gap makes it difficult for IT security, risk, and compliance teams to keep pace and effectively manage their work as they face an increasingly complex cyber risk environment.

AuditBoard ITRM closes that gap by delivering a purpose-built solution for CISOs and their teams that’s designed with automation at the forefront. AuditBoard ITRM enables effective collaboration between IT security, and other functions in the business to accelerate the identification and classification of IT systems, perform business impact assessments, and remediate identified issues. The solution also enables CISOs to more effectively report on IT risk in financial terms to the CFO and the board, helping to drive business alignment and unlock investments.

AuditBoard ITRM extends AuditBoard’s modern connected risk platform and its powerful suite of IT risk and compliance solutions designed for information security teams. Those solutions include AuditBoard CrossComply, the award-winning IT framework and compliance management solution that enables automated framework mapping, evidence collection, and continuous monitoring across the enterprise, and AuditBoard TPRM, a highly intuitive and scalable solution for managing third-party risk management programs, including IT vendor risk.