3xLOGIC launches VIGIL NVR Case Management providing cloud storage capability for sensitive video clips

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

3xLOGIC has launched VIGIL NVR Case Management, a cloud storage solution designed for sensitive video clips. The standalone solution provides cloud storage capability to VIGIL NVRs, making it easier for operators to review, share, and store video clips in a single place.

VIGIL NVR Case Management is ideal for installations requiring multiple stakeholders to oversee video footage and where clips may potentially include sensitive or personal video data, for example, public venues, construction sites, retail outlets and shopping centers, and warehouses and factories. Video is stored within the cloud in a centralized video archive with no additional hardware costs.

Operators no longer have to manage the retrieval of multiple video clips from different NVRs individually and instead have one platform for video management such as setting expiration dates and updating case files. Using georedundant cloud storage, VIGIL NVR Case Management ensures that sensitive videos are safe and secure on the cloud, giving added peace of mind. These watermarked videos can be retrieved years after the event has occurred, to aid with criminal investigations and more.

NVR Case Management also provides a simple interface to generate expiring, sharable links to send watermarked videos to external parties, as well as a utility to view them.