Zoom announces Zoom Compliance Manager

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. announced the launch of Zoom Compliance Manager, an all-in-one offering that provides archiving, eDiscovery, legal hold, and information protection capabilities to help organizations fulfill regulatory requirements and mitigate organizational communications compliance risks across the Zoom platform.

Organizations today face increasingly stringent regulatory requirements and communications compliance risks both internally and externally, which can result in hefty fines, legal liabilities, and reputation damage. This underscores the critical need for robust compliance solutions that help organizations navigate these challenges. Zoom Compliance Manager powered by Theta Lake allows you to confidently use Zoom while maintaining regulatory requirements.

Key features of Zoom Compliance Manager include:

• Archiving and Content Capture: Maximize your Zoom usage and meet regulatory and long-term record retention requirements with automatic capture for meetings data, AI summaries, phone recordings, team chat, whiteboard content, and more.

• eDiscovery: Discover insights across the Zoom platform via a user-friendly interface, facilitating easy access to communication archives and offering the ability to analyze, evaluate, and effortlessly export content.

• Legal Hold: Capture and hold communications of specific individuals and manage cases through custom workflow, case management, and data export requests when legally mandated.

A future version of Zoom Compliance Manager will include:

• Risk Detection: Monitor and detect spoken, written, or shared content at scale across supported products using intelligent detection which identify regulatory, privacy, conduct, and security risks in what was said, shown, and shared to mitigate risks.

• Data Loss Prevention: Identify and mitigate potential risks in your communication workflows using both custom and pre-defined policies through monitoring and thorough analysis.

Zoom Compliance Manager provides compliance capabilities across the Zoom platform, including AI Companion, Meetings, Team Chat, Phone, Whiteboard, Rooms, Webinars, Events, and Contact Center. Zoom Compliance Manager is available as an add-on to Zoom customers with a paid plan.

Support for other Zoom products, including Workvivo, Zoom Revenue Accelerator, Mail, Calendar, and others, will be coming later this year.

Zoom Compliance Manager integrates the proven compliance solution from Theta Lake, a leader in digital communications governance providing modern communication compliance and security solutions. Through Zoom-specific enhancements, customers will have the compliance benefits of Theta Lake with a frictionless Zoom experience via the administrator console.