29th-31st May 2024 at Piacenza Expo in Italy: New Cybersecurity exhibition to address growing threats to critical infrastructure

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

CYBSEC-EXPO is a new international cybersecurity exhibition and conference, collocated with Pipeline & Gas Expo, 29th-31st May 2024 at Piacenza Expo in Italy. The event will provide a strategic platform for industry collaboration and innovation, addressing the urgent need for cybersecurity solutions amid rising cyberattacks on utilities and Italy’s increasing cybersecurity investment.

Mediapoint & Exhibitions, an Italian publishing house and event organiser, has announced the launch of CYBSEC-EXPO a new exhibition and conference, dedicated to the international cybersecurity sector.

Scheduled to take place 29th-31st May at Piacenza Expo in Italy, CYBSEC-EXPO 2024 will coincide with Pipeline & Gas Expo 2024, highlighting the intersection of cybersecurity and infrastructure resilience.

The need for CYBSEC-EXPO emerged from conversations among industry stakeholders at a previous edition of Pipeline & Gas Expo, recognising the growing number of cyberattacks on critical infrastructure, including gas, water, and power utilities, and the considerable risks they pose to safety, supply chain disruption, and economic stability.

According to the International Energy Agency, cyberattacks against utilities doubled worldwide between 2020 and 2022 to around 1,000 registered incidents per week.

There will, therefore, be significant interest in CYBSEC-EXPO 2024 from the participants of Pipeline & Gas Expo 2024 in finding effective cybersecurity solutions to protect their technology and assets from harm.

In addition, attendance at CYBSEC-EXPO 2024 will not be restricted to players involved in the mid-stream sector and utility distribution networks. Italian trade associations, whose members include major companies recently targeted by cybercriminals, have swiftly endorsed the new event, guaranteeing a strong presence of qualified attendees at the Piacenza show.

Rising cybersecurity investment in Italy

Clusit, the Italian association for information security, reported a 67% increase in cyberattack attempts on Italian companies in the first half of 2022 alone. This translates to 1,141 hostile events, an 8.4% rise compared to the same period in 2021.

In response, 61% of Italian companies have increased their IT security budgets, making it the top digital investment priority, a trend further fuelled by the Italian government’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

With the Italian cybersecurity market projected to grow from €3.37 billion in 2024 to €5.42 billion by 2029, CYBSEC-EXPO will provide a strategic platform for both domestic and international players to capitalise on this growing demand for solutions and investment in the cybersecurity landscape.

Mediapoint & Exhibitions is expecting 50 exhibitors and 1,000 qualified visitors for the inaugural edition of CYBSEC-EXPO in 2024, with significant potential for future expansion.

"We are thrilled to unveil CYBSEC-EXPO, a timely response to the pressing cybersecurity challenges facing industries worldwide," remarked Fabio Potestà, director of Mediapoint & Exhibitions. "This event represents a vital opportunity for industry leaders to converge, collaborate, and explore innovative solutions to safeguard our digital infrastructure."

Find out more at www.cybsec-expo.it